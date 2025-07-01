Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 08:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / K'taka CM takes to X, claims recent heart attacks linked to Covid vaccine

K'taka CM takes to X, claims recent heart attacks linked to Covid vaccine

Govt of Karnataka forms committee to study concerns about potential vaccine-related events

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: PTI)

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced the formation of a committee to study concerns over potential adverse effects of Covid-19 vaccines, including a possible link to heart attacks.
 
In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the CM noted that over 20 people had died of heart attacks in Hassan district in the past month alone.
 
“Owing to this, a committee has been formed under the leadership of Dr Ravindranath, director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, and they have been instructed to submit a study report within 10 days,” Siddaramaiah wrote. 
 
 
This follows the state government's earlier decision, in February, to constitute an expert panel to investigate the rising number of sudden deaths among young individuals amid concerns that these might be linked to the Covid vaccine.

“In this regard, the process of examining and analysing heart patients is also underway,” he added.
 
Siddaramaiah alleged that the hurried approval and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines could be a contributing factor to these deaths, citing several international studies that have suggested a possible link between vaccines and increased instances of heart attacks.
 
“We value the lives of children, youth, and innocent people who have their entire lives ahead of them, and we share the concerns of their families,” he said.
 
The CM’s remarks come even as several studies and health experts have flagged isolated cases of adverse events post-vaccination.
 
In May last year, a team of researchers from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) claimed that nearly one-third of individuals who received Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech) reported adverse events of special interest (AESIs), including viral upper respiratory tract infections, menstrual irregularities, and Guillain-Barré Syndrome.
 
However, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) later criticised the study, calling it poorly designed and flawed in methodology. 
 
In a separate development, British vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca admitted in a UK court that its vaccine could, in very rare cases, cause thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). The vaccine, manufactured in India by the Serum Institute, was sold domestically under the name Covishield.
 
Siddaramaiah said the government would investigate the causes behind the recent spate of sudden deaths in Hassan and elsewhere in the state, and take necessary preventive measures.
 
“With this goal, we have already implemented schemes like Hridaya Jyothi and Gruha Arogya to monitor public health. Based on the expert committee’s report, necessary actions will also be taken,” he said.

Topics : COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine Karnataka government Siddaramaiah

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

