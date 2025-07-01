Delhi HC stays order directing Amazon to pay ₹339 cr in trademark case

A division bench of the Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed a 2020 single-judge order that had directed Amazon Technologies to pay Rs 339 crore in damages to Lifestyle Equities for alleged trademark infringement involving the ‘Beverly Hills Polo Club’ brand. The division bench of Justice C Hari Shankar and Justice Ajay also stayed the cost imposed by the single judge.

“The considerations outlined hereinabove make out, in our considered opinion, an exceptional case, in which it would be a complete travesty of justice to require the appellant Amazon Tech to deposit, or secure, any part of the amount decreed by the impugned judgment, in order to maintain its appeal,” the bench said.

The court said there was no specific finding by the single judge against Amazon Tech, identifying its role in the affixation of the mark Beverly Hills on the apparel sold by Cloudtail on the Amazon Seller Services Private Limited (ASSPL) online platform. It added that the single judge's findings were largely generalised in nature, concentrating on the phenomenon of e-infringement and reflecting a view that, if Amazon Tech desired, it could infringe, rather than infringing. The division bench also said that it did not find any prima facie sustainable allegations of involvement by Amazon Tech in any infringement of Lifestyle's registered trademark.

“This, therefore, is not merely a case in which damages have been awarded against Amazon Tech without any finding, by the learned single judge, of involvement in the alleged infringing activities, but is, in fact, a case where no such pleadings exist,” the bench said. ALSO READ: Average home prices to rise 4-6% after double-digit growth in last 2 years Amazon's main appeal will come up for hearing on 9 October. In 2020, Lifestyle Equities filed an infringement suit against Amazon Technologies and others alleging unauthorised use of a mark similar to its brand. Lifestyle claimed the infringing trademark appeared on apparel manufactured and sold by Amazon Technologies under its Symbol brand, and that Cloudtail India, a major seller on Amazon.in, was also involved in the sales.