Hindware inaugurates ₹170 cr piping products plant in Uttarakhand's Roorkee

Hindware on Tuesday said it has inaugurated its third manufacturing facility at Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

The new facility will manufacture a wide range of CPVC, UPVC, SWR and PVC pipes and fittings, as well as overhead water storage tanks, the company said in a statement.

Truflo is the brand from Hindware in the plastic pipes and fittings segment.

The plant, backed by an investment of approximately Rs 170 crore, will have an initial capacity of 12,500 tonnes per annum (TPA).

With this addition, the company's total annual production capacity, including the existing Sangareddy unit, rises to 80,500 TPA.

Strategically located to serve North and West India, the Roorkee plant is expected to enhance Truflo's manufacturing footprint and distribution efficiency. It will also generate around 200 direct and indirect jobs.