Lupin introduces generic version of Zemuron Injection in United States

Global pharmaceutical company Lupin announced on Wednesday the launch of Rocuronium Bromide Injection, the generic equivalent of Zemuron Injection, in the United States. This follows the approval of its alliance partner Caplin Steriles's abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

The newly introduced Rocuronium Bromide Injection is available in two formulations—50 milligrams per 5 millilitres (10 milligrams per millilitre) and 100 milligrams per 10 millilitres (10 milligrams per millilitre) Multiple-Dose Vials. It acts as a neuromuscular blocking agent, facilitating rapid sequence and routine tracheal intubation, and providing skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation. The drug's annual sales in the US are estimated at $54 million, according to IQVIA MAT data from August 2023.

In September, Lupin also announced its agreement with A. Menarini India and A. Menarini AsiaPacific Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Italian pharmaceutical company Menarini Group, to acquire five legacy brands along with associated trademark rights in strategic therapy areas such as Gastroenterology, Urology, and Anti-infectives, for an undisclosed sum.

In the financial year 2023, Lupin invested 7.9 per cent of its revenue in research and development. The company operates 15 manufacturing sites and seven research centres, developing and commercialising branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in over 100 markets worldwide.