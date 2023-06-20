Home / Companies / News / Lupin signs MoU with Maharashtra govt to combat rising prevalence of CVD

Collaboration to enhance healthcare services, ensure timely diagnosis, and improve accessibility of healthcare services

Jun 20 2023
Lupin Ltd, on Tuesday, said that its corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm, Lupin Human Welfare and Research Foundation (LHWRF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to address the growing prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in the Palghar district of Maharashtra.
In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The partnership aims to prioritise the diagnosis and treatment of these diseases while working to reducing their long-term prevalence.”

Collaboration to enhance healthcare services, ensure timely diagnosis, and improve accessibility of healthcare services, the company said in a statement.
Shares of Lupin Ltd, on Tuesday, rose marginally at Rs 830 on BSE.

“As a leading healthcare provider, Lupin has consistently championed improved accessibility to high-quality, cost-effective medicines for India’s marginalised and vulnerable communities,” said Nilesh Gupta, managing director, Lupin.
“Through our collaborative efforts with state governments, we aim to strengthen existing healthcare systems and programs, focus on awareness, and enhancing quality, accessibility, and utilisation of healthcare services,” he added.

“This collaboration is poised to significantly lower the prevalence of CVDs and COPD in Palghar’s selected blocks. Our unwavering dedication to tackling these health concerns with focused solutions will ensure a lasting impact on the community. By emphasising preventive measures, early detection, and comprehensive treatment options, we aim to alleviate the disease burden in the district, ultimately enhancing the overall health and well-being of the community,” said Dr. Nagnath Mudam, joint director (NCD), Directorate of Health Services, Maharashtra.
Tushara Shankar, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, LHWRF, said, “Maharashtra has witnessed a notable surge in the prevalence of CVDs and COPD. Our partnership with the state government is focused on delivering disease management healthcare services, enabling supportive interventions, and prioritising preventive measures. By offering a comprehensive solution, our aim is to effectively combat these diseases and provide holistic care to the affected population.”

First Published: Jun 20 2023

