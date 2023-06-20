Lupin signs MoU with Maharashtra govt to combat rising prevalence of CVD



In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The partnership aims to prioritise the diagnosis and treatment of these diseases while working to reducing their long-term prevalence.” Lupin Ltd, on Tuesday, said that its corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm, Lupin Human Welfare and Research Foundation (LHWRF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to address the growing prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in the Palghar district of Maharashtra.



Shares of Lupin Ltd, on Tuesday, rose marginally at Rs 830 on BSE. Collaboration to enhance healthcare services, ensure timely diagnosis, and improve accessibility of healthcare services, the company said in a statement.



“Through our collaborative efforts with state governments, we aim to strengthen existing healthcare systems and programs, focus on awareness, and enhancing quality, accessibility, and utilisation of healthcare services,” he added. “As a leading healthcare provider, Lupin has consistently championed improved accessibility to high-quality, cost-effective medicines for India’s marginalised and vulnerable communities,” said Nilesh Gupta, managing director, Lupin.