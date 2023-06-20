WhatsApp introduces feature to silence calls from unknown numbers



When 'Silence Unknown Callers' is turned on, WhatsApp calls from unknown numbers will not ring on a phone. However, such calls will be visible in the call list so that users can check if it was from someone important. Messaging app WhatsApp on Tuesday announced a new feature that lets users screen incoming calls from unknown people, seeking to increase protection amid spam from international numbers.



WhatsApp also introduced a “privacy checkup” guide to make users aware about the options for extra protection. It guides users through important privacy settings to help them choose the right level of protection, said the company in a statement. “You can now automatically silence incoming calls from unknown contacts on WhatsApp for even more privacy and control,” said Mark Zuckerberg, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Meta, which owns WhatsApp.



WhatsApp recently came under scrutiny over spam calls from international numbers offering fake jobs and lucrative investment options to dupe the users amid other scams. The platform has previously ramped up its Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning systems to bring down incidents like spam calls significantly. The recent enforcement was supposed to reduce spam calls by at least 50 per cent. On selecting ‘start checkup’ in privacy settings, the app will take users through layers that strengthen security of messages, calls, and personal information.



Along with the new features, Meta is also launching a new campaign to promote communication via private messages on the platform. The platform took down over 7.4 million Indian accounts in April—around a 60 per cent increase month-on-month—due to possible user harm activities such as online abuse.

“While end-to-end encryption is the foundation to ensure your calls and messages are secure, we continue to add more layers of privacy on top including the recently launched Chat Lock to protect sensitive chats behind a password, Disappearing Messages that vanish, screenshot blocking for View Once, and the ability to keep your online presence private,” said WhatsApp.