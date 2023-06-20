Matter Motor Works partners with Airtel Business for its AERA motorbikes



In a regulatory filing, the company said, “As part of the partnership, Airtel will enable advanced automotive grade E-Sims on all Matter AERA bikes, for which the pre-booking opened on 17 May.” Technology-led innovation start-up Matter Motor Works and Bharti Airtel, on Tuesday, announced a strategic partnership to deploy Airtel’s IoT solution in Matter AERA, India’s first and only geared electric motorbike.



“As the country embarks on its ambitious goal to reduce its carbon footprint, green mobility will play a critical role in helping India achieve its net zero goals,” he added. Harish Laddha, CEO – Emerging Business, Airtel, said, “Airtel is delighted to partner with Matter Motor Works and offer best-in-class connected mobility solutions to their consumers using our cutting edge IoT solutions.”



In the first phase, 60,000 Matter bikes will be enabled with Airtel E- Sims with advanced IOT features, offering a smart and connected experience on Airtel’s panIndia superior network, the company said in a statement. “We look forward to this partnership, to setting new benchmarks and demonstrating how technology can enable efficient services and solutions for companies that embrace technology. Airtel continues to strongly drive the IoT agenda and is currently working with a whole host of companies in the industry including electric vehicles, automotive, utilities, logistics and fin-tech. We are confident that in the months to come Airtel will be a critical play in India’s IoT journey,” Laddha added.



Matter plans to produce over 300,000 such bikes over the next three years. Airtel's advanced IoT platform, “Airtel IoT Hub”, will help with the real time tracking of these vehicles, monitoring performance with advanced analytics while maintaining extremely high reliability augmented by telco grade security. Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd, on Tuesday, rose marginally at Rs 831.10 on BSE.

“The Internet-enabled motorbike has the power to curate and redesign connected experiences, making Matter's AERA the smart bike of the future. We are extremely delighted to partner with Airtel to start our journey of connectivity on the move, deploying the power of IoT for continuously enhancing experiences,” said Matter Founder and CEO, Mohal Lalbhai.