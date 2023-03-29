magicpin becomes largest restaurant aggregator on ONDC with 22,000 outlets

magicpin, a Gurugram-based brand discovery platform, said on Wednesday that it has registered with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a non-profit company set up by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of the Government of India.

The company brought with it a network of over 22,000 restaurants from across the country, 7,000 of which are in Delhi NCR and more than 6,500 in Bengaluru. The platform plans to add another 5,000 restaurants to the network in the next three months.

Besides tech integration on ONDC, magicpin will also be fulfilling all backend logistics related to ordering and delivery.

“It was the speed of onboarding and magicpin’s strength in backend logistics in food ordering and delivery that impressed us the most. Within a few weeks of onboarding, nearly 20,000 plus restaurants were added and still counting,” said T Koshy, MD and CEO, ONDC.

Koshy said magicpin will play a key role in strengthening the scale of the network in the F&B category, bringing a wide range of new restaurants on the network for the customers to choose from. “As we move forward, we are confident that this collaboration will enhance the buying experience for our customers and provide greater opportunities for the new sellers taken onboard the network,” he added.

With this, the company has become the largest restaurant aggregator which has joined the ONDC network.

“We believe working jointly with ONDC under Mr T Koshy and his team, besides network partners, will fast track this journey. Just like ONDC, for us too it’s a nation building and connecting exercise for the physical retail ecosystem of this country and with our backend strength and reach, we believe that we can bring 360-degree prosperity to all stakeholders, including consumers, offline retailers and online platforms across the spectrum,” said Anshoo Sharma, CEO and co-founder, magicpin.

magicpin is India’s largest platform for shopping and savings from local stores and provides a platform for end-to-end fulfilment, from ordering and POS systems to lastmile delivery, across categories such as food, pharmacy, grocery, and fashion. The company has a current user base of over 10 million.