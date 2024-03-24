Home / Companies / News / Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd crosses 200 MT coal production mark in FY24

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd crosses 200 MT coal production mark in FY24

The MCL has mining operations in Odisha's Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh districts

MCL had attained the 100-MT mark in 2009-10, while 150-MT output was achieved in 2021-22. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 8:46 PM IST
Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) has achieved the 200-million tonne (MT) coal production mark in the 2023-24 fiscal, officials said Sunday.

The MCL has mining operations in Odisha's Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh districts.

The company crossed the 200-MT mark on Saturday night.

"It gives me immense pleasure to share the news of this extraordinary milestone of 200 million tonnes in coal production. This is not just a number, but a symbol of our commitment, hard work and perseverance," said Chairman-cum Managing Director Uday Anant Kaole.

MCL had attained the 100-MT mark in 2009-10, while 150-MT output was achieved in 2021-22.

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 8:46 PM IST

