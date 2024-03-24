M&A deals hit slow lane, drop 43% in deal value since January 2024

The merger and acquisitions (M&As) in India have moved into the slow lane, as they dropped 43 per cent in terms of deal value to touch $13.37 billion since January this year to date, compared to the same period in the last year.

According to data sourced from Bloomberg, Indian companies reported deal value worth $23.5 billion between January and March 22, 2023.

Data Infrastructure Trust’s acquisition of American Tower Corporation’s India telecom towers business for $2.5 billion was the top deal for the ongoing quarter so far, followed by the Highway Infrastructure Trust’s acquisition of PNC Infratech’s road projects for $1.08 billion.