Mahindra CIE Q4 profit rises 73% rise on robust domestic, European demand



A subsidiary of Spain's CIE Automotive, Mahindra CIE's consolidated profit was at Rs 279 crore ($34.06 million) in the quarter ended March 31, up from Rs 161 crore a year ago. Indian auto components supplier Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd reported a nearly 73% surge in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, boosted by strong domestic and European demand.



European business of the Mumbai-based company outperformed Indian business by 5.8%. Europe, a key market of the company, clocked revenue at Rs 1,553 crore for the quarter, constituting nearly 51.4% of total revenue. Lower commodity costs and pent-up demand supported sales in the Indian auto industry for the year. Pre-buying of vehicles ahead of the implementation of new fuel emission norms from April 1, and strong demand during the festival season also drove sales.



The automotive company, which counts Maruti, Tata- Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Renault among its customers, reported revenue at Rs 2,44 crore in the fourth quarter, up from Rs 2,061 crore a year earlier, while expenses jumped 16.7% Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra, the second biggest stakeholder in the Mahindra CIE, sold over 6% stake in Mahindra CIE Automotive last month, bringing its stake in the company to 3.19% from 9.25%. The revenue from the India segment rose 13.3% to Rs 1,468 crore.

Shares of Mahindra CIE have risen 4.3% in 2023 versus a 3.2% drop in the Nifty 500 index. The stock closed 1.4% lower on the day ahead of the results.