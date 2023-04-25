Myntra introduces 'vernacular search' for users to shop in Indian languages



‘Vernacular search’ will help Myntra to expand its customer base and reach more places in the country, said the company. “With this feature, we are enabling our customers to search for products in their preferred native languages, breaking language barriers and making fashion even more inclusive,” said Raghu Krishnananda, chief product and technology Officer, Myntra. Online fashion retailer Myntra has introduced a feature on its app that allows users to shop in Indian languages, improving discoverability and expanding the company’s reach.



In its next phase, in addition to Hinglish, customers will also be able to search for queries in their language using English script. The feature is also equipped to handle the nuances of certain words in regional languages as well as complex queries. The feature allows consumers to browse and shop for fashion, beauty and lifestyle products in 10 Indian languages other than Hindi. The languages are Telugu, Kannada, Bangla, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Punjabi, and Assamese. The feature supports searches typed in 'Hinglish', or Hindi queries in English, for example, ‘Kala Kurta’.