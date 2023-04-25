Homegrown Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its power transmission and distribution business has won significant orders in the domestic and overseas markets.

The infrastructure major did not disclose the financial details of the projects. However, according to its classification, significant orders value in the range of Rs 1,000-2,000 crore.

The power transmission & distribution (PT&D) business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction has recently secured EPC orders in India and overseas, the firm said in a statement.

"The business has secured orders to develop distribution infrastructure in two discom circles of western Rajasthan. It also bagged a power supply system order for the second phase of Chennai Metro. In the overseas market, the business won an order to supply, construct, test and commission a 132kV substation in the UAE," it said.

Under the umbrella of the Reforms-based Results-linked Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), distribution utilities in the country have taken up various modernisation measures to improve operational efficiency and financial sustainability.

Significantly reducing the aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses at the pan-India level is an important objective of the scheme towards which the discoms undertake several distribution infrastructure improvements like segregating feeders, reconductoring, cabling, augmenting line networks and elements, geo-tagging of assets, etc.