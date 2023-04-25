Home / Companies / News / L&T's power transmission biz bags significant orders in India, overseas

L&T's power transmission biz bags significant orders in India, overseas

Homegrown Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its power transmission and distribution business has won significant orders in the domestic and overseas markets

New Delhi
L&T's power transmission biz bags significant orders in India, overseas

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 4:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Homegrown Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its power transmission and distribution business has won significant orders in the domestic and overseas markets.

The infrastructure major did not disclose the financial details of the projects. However, according to its classification, significant orders value in the range of Rs 1,000-2,000 crore.

The power transmission & distribution (PT&D) business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction has recently secured EPC orders in India and overseas, the firm said in a statement.

"The business has secured orders to develop distribution infrastructure in two discom circles of western Rajasthan. It also bagged a power supply system order for the second phase of Chennai Metro. In the overseas market, the business won an order to supply, construct, test and commission a 132kV substation in the UAE," it said.

Under the umbrella of the Reforms-based Results-linked Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), distribution utilities in the country have taken up various modernisation measures to improve operational efficiency and financial sustainability.

Significantly reducing the aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses at the pan-India level is an important objective of the scheme towards which the discoms undertake several distribution infrastructure improvements like segregating feeders, reconductoring, cabling, augmenting line networks and elements, geo-tagging of assets, etc.

Also Read

Adani Group shares rally up to 10% as GQG Partners buy Rs 15,446 cr stake

New Adani transmission lines may lower Mumbai's power tariffs, say experts

Adani group to invest $150 billion in pursuit of $1 trillion valuation

Power Min waives inter-state transmission charges for new hydro projects

Apple launches tool to allow customisation of information for businesses

Myntra introduces 'vernacular search' for users to shop in Indian languages

Bajaj Auto Q4 results: Net profit drops 2.5% on sluggish exports

Apollo opens genomic institute in Chennai, to open three more in 2023

Vodafone's top backer e& discusses board changes and ups stake

Serum Institute to pump in additional $150 mn in Biocon Biologics

Topics :L&T Power Transmission

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story