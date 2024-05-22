Home / Companies / News / Mahindra Finance gets IRDAI nod to sell insurance as corporate agent

Mahindra Finance gets IRDAI nod to sell insurance as corporate agent

The process would augment the company's existing sources of revenue and profits as it would deploy its common infrastructure of branch network and feet on street

Mahindra Finance
Photo: X@MahindraFin
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 3:43 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on Wednesday said it has received corporate agency licence from insurance regulator IRDAI, which will enable it to sell life and general insurance policies offered by various insurers.

The registration shall be valid from May 21, 2024 to May 20, 2027, Mahindra Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The registration as 'Corporate Agent (Composite)' will enable the company to undertake supplemental business activity of soliciting and procuring insurance business in the areas of life, health and general insurance -- both group and individual, it said.

The process would augment the company's existing sources of revenue and profits as it would deploy its common infrastructure of branch network and feet on street.

Mahindra Finance Managing Director & CEO Raul Rebello said, "This diversification will open new revenue models for us while delivering personalized services to customers across Mahindra Finance's 1360+ branches, thereby enhancing their experience."
 


The corporate agency licence will enable Mahindra Finance to solicit, procure and carry on the business of selling, distribution, advertising, marketing of all kinds of insurance products/ services, including life insurance, health insurance, and general insurance, on behalf of various insurance companies as a corporate agent as permitted by IRDAI, it said.

Focused on the rural and semi-urban sector, the non-banking finance company (NBFC) has over 10 million customers and an asset under management of over USD 11 billion.

The company is a leading vehicle and tractor financier, provides loans to SMEs and also offers fixed deposits.

Shares of Mahindra Finance were trading at Rs 266.80, up 1.31 per cent over previous close, on the BSE.

Also Read

Govt appoints Rajay Kumar Sinha as Irdai's member for three years

Health insurance: Govt to discuss 24-hr hospitalisation rule with Irdai

Insurance regulator IRDAI website down, users unable to access services

Irdai proposes changes in listing requirements of insurance companies

Irdai proposes revising coverage across sectors to secure insurance for all

Snapchat parent strengthens India team with key leadership appointments

Dixon Technologies set to manufacture Google Pixel 8 smartphones in India

Cipla receives USFDA approval to market Lanreotide injection in US

SpiceJet to seek refund of Rs 450 crore from Kalanithi Maran and his firm

Adani Group plans to invest $3 bn for global ports expansion in 3-5 years

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IRDAIMahindra Financefinancial services

First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story