Home / Companies / News / Mahindra & Mahindra, Hinduja join race to buy MG Motor India stake

Mahindra & Mahindra, Hinduja join race to buy MG Motor India stake

SAIC Motor-owned firm seeks EoIs, but no binding offers yet

Dev ChatterjeeSohini Das Mumbai
Premium
Mahindra & Mahindra, Hinduja join race to buy MG Motor India stake

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 7:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and the Hinduja group, promoter of Ashok Leyland, have joined the race to acquire a significant stake in MG Motor India, a wholly owned arm of Shanghai-headquartered SAIC Motor, investment banking sources told Business Standard on Wednesday.
The Sajjan Jindal-led JSW group has already evinced interest to take up to 48 per cent stake in MG Motor India. The company's valuation is pegged at over Rs 8,000 crore, the sources said.

MG Motor India, which has about 1 per cent share in the domestic passenger vehicle market, has sought expressions of interest from Indian firms, but no binding offers have been made so far, according to the sources.
SAIC Motor would continue to hold a minority stake in the Indian arm after a possible deal, they said, adding that a stake up to 5 per cent might be offered to the Indian employees. An email sent to the Mahindra group did not elicit any response till the time of going to press, while the Hinduja group and MG Motor India did not comment on the issue. 

While both M&M and Ashok Leyland’s auto business have synergies with MG Motor’s existing business, the JSW group will be foraying into the sector if it wins the race. The private entities of Sajjan Jindal’s JSW group are planning to make an offer, but the listed entities will not participate in the race.
A month ago, MG Motor had said it planned to transform its India business by 2028 amid the Indian government’s increasing scrutiny of investments from China. SAIC Motor will use the proceeds to build a second plant in Halol, Gujarat, and boost its annual capacity to about 300,000 units by 2028.
In exit mode
  • MG Motor India is owned by Chinese auto major SAIC Motor
  • SAIC may continue to hold a minority stake in the Indian company after a deal
  • Up to 5% stake may be offered to employees
  • JSW has evinced interest in picking up 48% in MG Motor India
  • Domestic sales of MG Motor India jumped 21% in FY23 to 48,886 units; EVs accounted for 11.6%
Rajeev Chaba, CEO emeritus of MG Motor India, had earlier told the media that they would finalise in FY24 the company’s new investors-cum-owners who would hold more than 50 per cent stake, “Indianising” not just the shareholding but also the board, management, supply chains, and technologies.

The company aims to assemble batteries for electric vehicles in Halol from next year. It will also explore cell manufacturing and production of EV parts through a joint venture or a third party in India.
The company, which has invested about Rs 4,000 crore in India so far, has been trying to bring foreign direct investment from its Chinese parent, but it failed as the Indian government didn’t give the required approval. It has also been in talks with Indian financial institutions, private companies, and some high networth individuals for some time.

The domestic sales of MG Motor India jumped 21 per cent in 2022-23 to 48,886 units, with EVs accounting for 11.6 per cent of the total sales.
The company plans to sell approximately 100,000 units in 2023-24. It plans to introduce 4-5 new cars, mostly EVs, in the coming years. Of its potential 300,000 units annual capacity, about 65-75 per cent would be for EVs. At present, it sells just two EVs -- ZS EV and Comet -- in India.

Also Read

Ashok Leyland showcases six commercial vehicles at the Auto Expo 2023

Hinduja group chairman SP Hinduja dies at 87 in London: Family spokesperson

Hinduja Global Solutions approves buyback of 6 mn shares at Rs 1,700 each

Hinduja's offer to infuse Rs 300 cr more in Reliance General Insurance

Delay in fund raising helped improve Switch valuation: Dheeraj Hinduja

Automobile maker Mahindra & Mahindra launches SUV XUV700 in Australia

US PE firm Bain Capital plans to sell $267 mn stake in Axis Bank: Report

VP Madhav Sheth bids goodbye to tech brand Realme after 5 years stint

Kesoram working on a two-pronged strategy to return to black in 18 months

Renault India achieves 1 mn production milestone, targets 2-mn mark by 2030

Topics :Mahindra GroupHinduja GroupMG Motor India

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story