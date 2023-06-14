Mahindra & Mahindra, Hinduja join race to buy MG Motor India stake

SAIC Motor would continue to hold a minority stake in the Indian arm after a possible deal, they said, adding that a stake up to 5 per cent might be offered to the Indian employees. An email sent to the Mahindra group did not elicit any response till the time of going to press, while the Hinduja group and MG Motor India did not comment on the issue.

MG Motor India, which has about 1 per cent share in the domestic passenger vehicle market, has sought expressions of interest from Indian firms, but no binding offers have been made so far, according to the sources.