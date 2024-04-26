Home / Companies / News / Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q4 results: PAT jumps 47.7% to Rs 83.2 cr

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q4 results: PAT jumps 47.7% to Rs 83.2 cr

For the entire 2023-24, the company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 116.05 crore against Rs 113.82 crore in the preceding fiscal, according to a regulatory filing


Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Friday reported a 47.7 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax of Rs 83.2 crore for the March 2024 quarter against Rs 56.3 crore a year ago.

For the entire 2023-24, the company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 116.05 crore against Rs 113.82 crore in the preceding fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

During the January-March quarter, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd reported a total income of Rs 830.34 crore compared to Rs 735.26 crore a year ago.

Its total expenses during the quarter under review rose to Rs 720.86 crore from Rs 658.23 crore in the January-March period of the previous year.

The company said it has recorded robust member additions at 20,019 during 2023-24, up 15 per cent year-on-year.

The company's shares closed at 434.10 apiece, up 1.99 per cent from their previous close on the BSE.

Topics :Mahindra HolidaysQ4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

