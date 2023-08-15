Mahindra looks to scale up global play; unveils new pickup concept

Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday said it aims to bolster its presence globally as it unveiled a pickup concept, which it plans to introduce in the international markets.

The auto major, which also showcased the electric version of its sports utility vehicle Thar, noted that it plans to sell its Born Electric (BE) products in markets like Europe and the UK.

The company said its products are doing well in the domestic market and it is now time to scale up business in overseas geographies.

"We are going to go global...We are off course a strong brand in India, we believe our products are able to compete with the best in the world," M&M Executive Director and CEO (Auto and Farm Sectors) Rajesh Jejurikar said here.

Elaborating further, Mahindra & Mahindra President (Automotive Sector) Veejay Nakra said the automaker is a leader in various segments in the domestic auto market.

"We intend to add new potential markets like the UK and Europe and when we bring the global pickup, we want to expand our presence and reach new markets like ASEAN," he noted.

This is how the narrative is going to unfold over the next few years, Nakra said.

Based on the INGLO EV platform, the automaker plans to introduce five electric SUV models under two brands -- XUV and the all-new electric-only brand called BE.

Legacy brands will come under XUV brand while the all-new electric model would be rolled out under the BE lineage.

Mahindra had showcased some of the battery electric vehicle concepts last August in Oxfordshire, UK.

Nakra said M&M is the number one SUV maker for five consecutive quarters in revenue share and it also continues to be the leading player in the LCV (light commercial vehicle) segment (less than 3.5 tonne) for nine consecutive years.

"And now with the products we have launched in the recent past, we have global-ready products," he noted.

Commenting on the 'Global Pik Up' concept, the automaker said it is looking at tapping into the international lifestyle pickup market with the model.

The automaker said it plans to introduce the product in existing markets, including South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and South and Central America.

Subsequently, ASEAN markets will witness the Global Pik Up's introduction, reflecting a phase-wise strategy, it stated.

"The new Global Pik Up marks a significant step in company's 'go-global' strategy," Nakra said.

This robust and tough vehicle, engineered with cutting-edge technology, is not only versatile and capable but also meets high standards of safety, he added.

"Our move with the Global Pik Up is poised to not only reinforce our presence in existing markets but also pave the way to new frontiers," Nakra said.

The model will come equipped with Level-2 ADAS, trailer sway mitigation, all-around airbag protection, drowsy driver detection, and 5G connectivity, among others.

The model also features a four-wheel-drive system.

Mahindra Electric Automobiles Ltd (MEAL), a subsidiary of M&M, unveiled the Vision Thar.e".

"Aligned with the global movement towards responsible consumption, our focus on sustainable materials resonates with the broader shift towards being planet positive, ensuring that Thar.e is both timeless and timely," Nakra said.

MEAL also unveiled a new visual identity for its forthcoming range of Born Electric (BE) vehicles.

M&M also launched a brand anthem conceived in collaboration with music maestro A R Rahman.