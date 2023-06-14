Home / Companies / News / Automobile maker Mahindra & Mahindra launches SUV XUV700 in Australia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jun 14 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Wednesday said it has launched its flagship SUV XUV700 in Australia.

Given the strategic importance of the market, the introduction of the XUV700 in Australia marks the company's ambitious global expansion strategy and signifies the beginning of a new phase for the brand in the country, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a statement.

Mahindra Australia, a subsidiary of M&M, is actively working on expanding its network. The focus is on enhancing accessibility and convenience for customers in metro locations, it added.

"The introduction of the XUV700 in Australia marks a significant step for the Mahindra brand here," M&M President - Automotive Sector Veejay Nakra said.

He further said, "The XUV700 has been engineered to cater to global markets and given its sensational success in the Indian market, we are confident that customers in Australia too will appreciate its class-leading attributes, advanced features, modern technology, and global safety standards."

This SUV is perfectly aligned to seamlessly integrate into the lifestyle of Australian customers. It will be available in two variants and five colours and comes with a warranty of 7 years or 150,000 kilometres, whichever is earlier, the company said.

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 9:34 PM IST

