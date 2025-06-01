Toyota Motor's sales rise 22% to 30,864 units in May on strong demand

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Sunday said its sales increased 22 per cent year-on-year to 30,864 units in May.
The company's wholesales to dealers in the domestic market stood at 29,280 units last month while exports were at 1,584 units.
In May 2024, TKM had sold a total of 25,273 units.
"With the onset of monsoon and forecasts indicating a normal to above-normal season, we remain optimistic about improved market sentiment in the coming months, particularly across rural and semi-urban regions," Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, said in a statement.
With this, backed by vast product portfolio and innovative campaigns, the company is well-positioned to maintain the growth trajectory, he added. Toyota Motor aims to maintain sales volume growth in the current fiscal with plans to expand the sales network and introduce new models, according to a senior company executive.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app