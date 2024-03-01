Home / Companies / News / Mahindra & Mahindra wholesales increase 24% to 72,923 units in February

Mahindra & Mahindra wholesales increase 24% to 72,923 units in February

The company's total dispatches to its dealers stood at 58,801 units in February 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra | Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 12:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said its total sales increased 24 per cent to 72,923 units in February.

The company's total dispatches to its dealers stood at 58,801 units in February 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Mumbai-based auto major's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market rose 40 per cent to 42,401 units last month against 30,358 in February last year, the auto major said in a statement.

"In our endeavour to make some of our SUVs available faster to consumers, we launched the Scorpio N Z8S variant and the Thar Earth edition this month," Mahindra & Mahindra President (Automotive Division) Veejay Nakra said.

The company's total tractor sales last month stood at 21,672 units, a dip of 16 per cent as compared to 25,791 units in the same month last year.

Also Read

M&M reports highest-ever SUV, commercial vehicle monthly sales in October

Passenger vehicles, 3-wheelers report highest ever sales in October: Siam

Passenger vehicles in fast lane: 2024 begins with 75% surge in inventory

Passenger vehicles wholesales grow 14% in Jan, retail catches up

Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales up 9% in Aug, exports rise: Siam

Zara is reopening its shops in this country after a two-year hiatus

Google to take action against 10 apps in India for not paying service fee

Adani Energy in early talks for up to $500 million dollar bond issue

RBI clears appointment of S Ravindran as part-time chairman of TMB

Welspun secures Rs 4,123 crore order from BMC for water treatment plant

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mahindra & MahindraPassenger vehicle market sharepassenger vehicle salesPassenger Vehicles

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story