MakeMyTrip makes a case for advance bookings with month-long value campaign

In a bid to ease year-end travel jam, which usually results in skyrocketing fares for both air travel and hotel rooms, online travel platform Make My Trip will be launching a month-long campaign with value offerings on the entire travel ecosystem.

The move, which will allow customers to plan ahead in advance at better rates, might also have a positive impact on year end rate spikes, Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group chief executive officer, told Business Standard.

Titled ‘Travel Ka Muhurat’, the new campaign partners with over 30 leading hotel brands including IHCL brands like Taj and Ginger, Oberoi group, The Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Hotels, and Royal Orchid among others, along with over 25 leading airlines like Indigo, Etihad, Air India, Qatar Airways, and Air Asia.

The platform has also tied up with leading banking brands including Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and HSBC Bank, offering exclusive weekly discounts through the period. This calendar moment is “designed to mark the start of India’s year end travel planning season. The property spans the entire travel journey, from flights and stays to holiday packages, ground transport, tours and attractions, and essentials such as visa, forex, and travel insurance, bringing together leading airlines, hospitality brands across India and abroad, and major banking partners to offer travellers exceptional value,” stated a company release. The campaign will run from October 29 to November 30, with Black Friday deals every Friday and lightning drops, limited inventory offers daily between 6PM and 9PM.

“We are trying to see if we can influence consumer behaviour of buying completely at the last minute, which is very prevalent in India, which will be great for the entire ecosystem. For consumers for sure, but also for partners who can manage supply and revenue better,” Magow said. Based on booking trends observed on the platform, many travellers, anticipating that quality options will sell out and fares will rise in December, finalise their trips earlier, with nearly 30 per cent completing their bookings by November. “Contrary to what we do historically… seasonal campaigns and offers… we want to create an icon property in the travel category, which will bring more participation from partners for a longer period with stronger value propositions,” he added.