Deepinder Goyal backs longevity research with $25 mn personal investment

Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal's Continue Research aims to extend healthy human function through open-source biological research

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 7:06 PM IST
Deepinder Goyal, founder and chief executive of Eternal (parent company of Zomato and Blinkit), is investing $25 million of personal funds into Continue Research, a longevity research venture he started two years ago that aims to extend healthy human function through open-source biological research. The food delivery billionaire framed short human lifespans as civilization's "core bug," arguing that 80-year lives make people "reckless" because they won't face long-term consequences of decisions. Continue will operate as a research team and seed fund rather than a commercial company.
 
“For over a decade, I have believed that most of the world’s problems stem from our short human lifespans. Continue Research’s goal is to extend healthy human function long enough that humans stop making short-term decisions,” said Goyal on X. “This will be a multi-decadal journey. Our goal here is to become a small catalyst in humanity's journey of conscious evolution. To lead us into the Post-Darwin era.”
 
Goyal outlined his long-term vision for human longevity and biological innovation in a post on the website of Continue. He argued that evolution optimized humans for reproduction, not longevity. “Natural selection never cared if we lived to 180—only that we lived to 30,” he said, framing modern medicine as humanity's opportunity to transcend biological constraints.
 
In an age of accelerating change, Goyal contended, we’re carrying stone-age bodies through space-age problems.
 
Citing issues such as climate change, nuclear weapons, and artificial intelligence, he said these require “long-term wisdom we don’t live long enough to develop.” But Goyal believes modern science now allows humanity to “look at its own biological blueprint and say... we can do better than this.”
 
In his post, Goyal introduced the idea of conscious evolution, which he said means attacking root causes and not symptoms.
 
He urged people to imagine a world where people lived “for 180 years, instead of 80,” with “100 extra years of good health. Clear mind, steady body.” Such longevity, he suggested, could reshape global decision-making and foster responsibility across generations.
 
“This isn’t about defeating death,” Goyal wrote. “It's about defeating the mayfly mentality that makes us reckless… turning humans from short-term extractors into long-term stewards.”
 
Goyal joins a growing field of longevity-focused ventures including Altos Labs, backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and BioAge Labs, supported by Andreessen Horowitz. Another emerging venture is Rubedo Life Sciences which is backed by Khosla Ventures. India's longevity sector remains nascent, with wellness startups like Ultrahuman and Biopeak focusing on healthspan optimization rather than fundamental aging research.
 
Biopeak's which is focused on longevity for India's professional class earlier this year  raised $3.5 million from investors including Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath and Manipal Group chairman Ranjan Pai.  Ultrahuman has raised a total funding of $54.9 million according to data platform Tracxn.
 
Besides the Continue initiative, Goyal of Eternal has made several notable investments in companies and startups, particularly within the health tech, logistics, and climate sectors. He has backed startups such as Ultrahuman (fitness wearables), Shiprocket (logistics) and Terra.do (climate tech), and others. He is also an investor in LAT Aerospace, focused on regional connectivity, investing approximately $20 million.
   

Topics :ZomatoDeepinder GoyalInvestments

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

