Home / Companies / News / MakeMyTrip adds UK's largest hotel chain to strengthen hotel portfolio

MakeMyTrip adds UK's largest hotel chain to strengthen hotel portfolio

Premier Inn's addition expands MakeMyTrip's directly contracted hotel base, aligning with its strategy to capture outbound demand in long-haul destinations like the UK and Europe

MakeMyTrip
The platform has been expanding its international hotel supply through a direct contracting strategy focused on high-demand outbound destinations.
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
NASDAQ-listed travel aggregator MakeMyTrip on Monday announced a partnership with Premier Inn, the UK’s largest hotel chain. Premier Inn operates over 800 hotels comprising around 77,000 keys.
 
“The addition of Premier Inn further strengthens MakeMyTrip’s international hotel portfolio with a brand known for its scale, reliability and value, offering Indian travellers more relevant choices across key cities in the United Kingdom,” the company said in a release.
 
The platform has been expanding its international hotel supply through a direct contracting strategy focused on high-demand outbound destinations.
 
Over 2,000 hotels added in one year 
“In the past year, the platform has added over 2,000 directly contracted hotels across 50 cities in 20 countries. These 50 cities collectively account for more than half of India’s outbound travel,” the release added.
 
“Over the past 12 months, we have pursued a focused strategy to deepen our international accommodation offerings across key hubs, particularly in long-haul markets such as the UK, Europe, and the USA. These initiatives are beginning to show results, with a steady uptick in the value contribution of international stays on our platform,” said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group chief executive officer, MakeMyTrip.
 
Premier Inn aims to grow visibility in India
According to the company, the online travel market is expected to grow to $60 billion by 2030 from the current $12 billion.
 
“Connecting with MakeMyTrip is an exciting addition to our OTA partnerships and growth. It will drive increased awareness across India and surrounding markets for us, giving travellers even more opportunity to benefit from our unrivalled number of hotels across the UK, Germany and Ireland,” said Tim Sleep, director of sales and distribution at Premier Inn.
 
Q1FY26 results show steady growth 
The OTA player recently reported its results for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1FY26), with an 11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to $49,429 from $44,523. Revenue from operations grew 5.6 per cent Y-o-Y to $268,846.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Airtel's Nxtra raises renewable energy sourcing deal with Ampin to 200 MW

Ola's AI venture Krutrim lays off over 100, axes Kruti's linguistics team

TCS to lay off 2% of its workforce, impacting over 12,000 employees

VinFast opens first India showroom in Surat, targets 35 dealerships in 2025

Premium

India Inc faces a surge in family feuds amid succession planning vacuum

Topics :MakeMyTrip UKIndia UK

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story