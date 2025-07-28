MakeMyTrip adds UK's largest hotel chain to strengthen hotel portfolio

NASDAQ-listed travel aggregator MakeMyTrip on Monday announced a partnership with Premier Inn, the UK’s largest hotel chain. Premier Inn operates over 800 hotels comprising around 77,000 keys.

“The addition of Premier Inn further strengthens MakeMyTrip’s international hotel portfolio with a brand known for its scale, reliability and value, offering Indian travellers more relevant choices across key cities in the United Kingdom,” the company said in a release.

The platform has been expanding its international hotel supply through a direct contracting strategy focused on high-demand outbound destinations.

Over 2,000 hotels added in one year

“In the past year, the platform has added over 2,000 directly contracted hotels across 50 cities in 20 countries. These 50 cities collectively account for more than half of India’s outbound travel,” the release added.

“Over the past 12 months, we have pursued a focused strategy to deepen our international accommodation offerings across key hubs, particularly in long-haul markets such as the UK, Europe, and the USA. These initiatives are beginning to show results, with a steady uptick in the value contribution of international stays on our platform,” said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group chief executive officer, MakeMyTrip. Premier Inn aims to grow visibility in India According to the company, the online travel market is expected to grow to $60 billion by 2030 from the current $12 billion. “Connecting with MakeMyTrip is an exciting addition to our OTA partnerships and growth. It will drive increased awareness across India and surrounding markets for us, giving travellers even more opportunity to benefit from our unrivalled number of hotels across the UK, Germany and Ireland,” said Tim Sleep, director of sales and distribution at Premier Inn.