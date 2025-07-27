Home / Companies / News / VinFast opens first India showroom in Surat, targets 35 dealerships in 2025

VinFast opens first India showroom in Surat, targets 35 dealerships in 2025

The EV maker's first outlet in India comes ahead of its Rs 16,600-cr Tamil Nadu factory launch and will showcase the VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs backed by a growing dealer network

Vinfast, Vinfast Surat store
Vinfast India's first showroom opens in Surat, Gujarat
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 2:25 PM IST
VinFast Auto India, the Indian subsidiary of global electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast, has begun its retail journey in the country with the inauguration of its first showroom in Surat, Gujarat.
 
This development comes ahead of the company’s planned inauguration of its $2 billion manufacturing unit in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, on 4 August. The Surat outlet marks VinFast’s first physical touchpoint in India and highlights its long-term commitment to building a robust, customer-centric electric mobility ecosystem, the company said.
 
The showroom will display VinFast’s upcoming range of premium electric SUVs—VF 6 and VF 7. As part of its expansion roadmap, the company aims to establish 35 dealerships across more than 27 cities by the end of 2025.
 

Surat outlet promoted by Chandan Car

 
The dealership, ‘VinFast Surat’, is promoted by Chandan Car, a prominent name in India’s automotive retail sector. Strategically located in Piplod, Surat, the 3,000 sq ft facility will serve as a one-stop destination for VinFast’s prospective customers, offering immersive product experiences, streamlined purchase journeys, and world-class after-sales service.
 
VinFast officially opened pre-bookings for its premium electric SUVs—the VF 6 and VF 7—on 15 July. Bookings can be made either through the exclusive showroom or via the company’s website, VinFastAuto.in, with a fully refundable amount of Rs 21,000.
 
The vehicles will be locally assembled at VinFast’s upcoming factory in Thoothukudi, reinforcing the company’s positioning of India as a strategic market and future hub for EV manufacturing.
 

VinFast to offer full ownership experience

 
Pham Sanh Chau, chief executive officer of VinFast Asia, said: “The first VinFast showroom in Surat, Gujarat, is a symbol of our deep commitment to India. We are excited to bring the VinFast experience closer to Indian consumers. With this dealership in Gujarat, we aim to offer not just electric vehicles, but a complete ownership journey built on quality, trust, and service excellence.”
 
“With trusted partners like Chandan Car, we are building a future-ready EV ecosystem in the country. Their proven automotive expertise, combined with VinFast’s technology and vision, will help shape a premium EV experience for Indian customers,” he added.
 

EV ecosystem to include charging, recycling

 
As part of its India market entry, VinFast has formed strategic partnerships with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure to build a nationwide network for charging infrastructure and after-sales services.
 
Reinforcing its commitment to sustainability, VinFast has also partnered with BatX Energies, a clean-tech company based in India, to promote battery recycling and develop a circular battery value chain. These collaborations are central to VinFast’s broader mission of driving a greener future through responsible innovation.
 

Global expansion targets Asia, North America, Europe

 
VinFast is a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates. It is a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer with a mission to make EVs accessible to all. Its current product range includes electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.
 
The company is now entering its next phase of growth by expanding its global distribution and dealership network and ramping up manufacturing capacity across key markets in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Topics :VinfastGujaratAuto industry

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

