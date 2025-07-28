Ola's AI venture Krutrim lays off over 100, axes Kruti's linguistics team

In a statement, Krutrim said the layoffs are part of a “strategic realignment” to build “leaner, more agile teams", aligning with evolving business priorities. The company declined to confirm exact figures but cautioned against “publishing unverified reports.”

Citing multiple sources, The Economic Times reported that the cuts heavily impacted linguists hired for full-time roles across 10 Indian languages, including Tamil, Odia, Telugu, and Marathi. Many employees had relocated to Bengaluru just months ago. The linguistics team had reportedly grown to around 600 people before the reductions.

The linguistic hires were deemed unnecessary as the AI assistant's training is almost complete. The report also cited delayed fundraising and lack of product traction as key reasons behind the restructuring.

Krutrim cuts funding target amid tepid investor interest

Krutrim had become a unicorn in 2024 after raising $50 million from Z47 Partners. Around the same time, it launched Krutrim AI Labs and announced a ₹2,000 crore investment into AI development, with founder Bhavish Aggarwal pledging to scale this up to ₹10,000 crore by next year.