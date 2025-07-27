TCS to lay off 2% of global workforce as it prepares for future-readiness

India's largest IT services player, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), said it will lay off about 2 per cent of its workforce, or 12,260 people, as it focuses on becoming a more agile firm in an era of AI-led business transformation.

The company has embarked on a journey named Project Fluidity, under which it is looking to put senior managers or consultants on the bench if their performance is deemed unsatisfactory by their superiors, people familiar with the matter told Business Standard.

"TCS is on a journey to become a Future-Ready organisation. This includes strategic initiatives on multiple fronts, including investing in new tech areas, entering new markets, deploying AI at scale for our clients and ourselves, deepening our partnerships, creating next-gen infrastructure and realigning our workforce model," said the company in a statement.

ALSO READ: Labour ministry asks TCS to meet CLC next week to discuss onboarding delay The announcement by TCS, which came on a Sunday, highlights the extent of challenges faced by Indian IT services companies due to a sluggish economy, accentuated by geopolitical conflicts, concerns about tariffs, and a slowdown in North America, its perennially biggest market. These challenges are further exacerbated by the intervention of artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI (Gen AI), and agentic AI, which aim to improve efficiency and increase productivity—doing more with less. TCS also added that as it aims to be future-ready, a number of reskilling and redeployment initiatives have been underway. "As part of this journey, we will also be releasing associates from the organisation whose deployment may not be feasible. This will impact about 2 per cent of our global workforce, primarily in the middle and senior grades, over the course of the year. This transition is being planned with due care to ensure there is no impact on service delivery to our clients,” the company said in a statement.