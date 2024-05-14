Home / Companies / News / Manipal Hospitals rebrands AMRI units eight months after acquisition

Manipal Hospitals rebrands AMRI units eight months after acquisition

Manipal Hospitals, which acquired an 84 per cent stake in AMRI Hospitals in September 2023 for around Rs 2,300 crore, announced brand integration on Tuesday

Dilip Jose, MD and CEO, Manipal Hospitals
Dilip Jose, MD and CEO, Manipal Hospitals
Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 7:11 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nearly eight months after acquisition, the AMRI units across eastern India have been rebranded as Manipal Hospitals.

Manipal Hospitals, which acquired an 84 per cent stake in AMRI Hospitals in September 2023 for around Rs 2,300 crore, announced brand integration on Tuesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


H Sudarshan Ballal, chairman of Manipal Hospitals, said at a media briefing, "It is an integration of two well-known brands. We look forward to significant growth in this part of the country." AMRI had three units in Kolkata and one in Bhubaneswar.

Manipal entered Kolkata when it acquired Columbia Asia Hospitals a few years back and is now the largest healthcare delivery provider in eastern India.

Dilip Jose, managing director and chief executive officer of Manipal Hospitals, said that Columbia Asia was the first entry into the city (Kolkata). "We believe that there is an opportunity for the Manipal brand to be stronger in the city."

There are now four Manipal Hospitals in Kolkata and one in Bhubaneswar; in Gangtok, Manipal has a 500-bed teaching hospital.

"By far, Manipal Hospitals is the largest healthcare delivery provider in the eastern region," Jose said.

Manipal Hospitals recently announced a binding agreement to acquire an 87 per cent stake in Kolkata-based hospital chain Medica Synergie. "When that transaction gets completed in the next month or so, we get one more hospital in the city; two more in Siliguri and one in Ranchi. We become even stronger in the East," he added.

In response to questions on why Manipal is expanding in the East, Jose said, a large number of patients from the eastern region travel to hospitals in Bengaluru and Delhi for treatment. "We believe it is not necessary for people to travel outside of the eastern region for treatment. We would want Manipal Hospitals to be available closer to home," he said.

The acquisition of Medica would take Manipal’s hospital bed count to over 10,500. Four greenfield projects – three in Bengaluru and one in Raipur – were also under construction, which would add 1,100 beds.



Also Read

Manipal Hospitals to take 87% stake in Medica Synergie for Rs 1.4K crore

Apollo Hospitals slips 8% on stake sale in AHL, Keimed merger

Hospital expansion, new business scale-up to drive gains for Apollo

Health Ministry to consult with states on standardising healthcare costs

Hospitals see 7-8% surge in patient footfall, new investments in 2023

PE firm ChrysCapital to invest up to Rs 830 crore in centre for sight

Amazon's accelerator aims to launch 50 Indian startups in global markets

Shriram Finance will focus more on its core business: Umesh Revankar

India to have 200 new GCCs by 2025; growth to help office space: JLL

Shriram Finance's HFC sale capital accretive, says S&P Global Ratings

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Manipal hospitalsacquisitionManipal Grouphealthcare

First Published: May 14 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story