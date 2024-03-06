Manish Prasad appointed president and MD for SAP Indian Subcontinent

German technology major SAP has appointed Manish Prasad as president and managing director for SAP Indian Subcontinent. He succeeds Kulmeet Bawa, who takes on a global role to drive the growth and adoption of the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) for global customers.

In his new role, Prasad will help advance SAP’s move to the cloud, enabling customers across all industries to digitally transform with SAP.

“India is at a pivotal moment in its digital transformation journey, embracing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, marking an era of unprecedented possibilities,” Prasad said. “I look forward to working with our incredibly talented teams to accelerate growth and guiding our customers on their journeys to becoming intelligent, sustainable, and future-ready enterprises.”

Prasad will be based in Bengaluru and report to Paul Marriott, president of SAP Asia Pacific Japan.

“A technology veteran and seasoned business leader at SAP, Manish has been responsible for delivering strategic and impactful outcomes for some of India’s leading organisations across metals, mining, and automotive industries. With a career spanning over two decades, he has experience building and managing global and regional businesses across multiple geographies including North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia,” SAP said in a statement.

Commenting on the announcement, Marriott said, “India is one of the fastest-growing markets for SAP in the region and globally, and a strategically important hub for innovation and growth. I am excited to welcome Manish, and I’m confident that his deep understanding of the market, our technology, and people will usher in the next phase of growth in India.”

Marriott also thanked Bawa for his outstanding contribution over the last three years, delivering continued success and growth for SAP India. “I look forward to working with him to help accelerate the value our customers gain from SAP BTP,” he said.