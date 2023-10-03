Home / Companies / News / Marksans Pharma gets USFDA approval for Esomeprazole Magnesium Capsules

Marksans Pharma gets USFDA approval for Esomeprazole Magnesium Capsules

The product will be manufactured at Marksans Pharma's formulation manufacturing facility in Goa, India

BS Reporter
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Mumbai-headquartered pharma company Marksans Pharma announced on Tuesday that it has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules USP, 20 mg (OTC).

Esomeprazole, the active ingredient in these capsules, is used for treating various stomach and oesophagus-related issues, such as acid reflux and ulcers. It operates by reducing the production of stomach acid, and providing relief from symptoms such as heartburn, swallowing difficulties, and coughing.

Moreover, this medication also heals acid-induced damage to the stomach and oesophagus, preventing ulcers, and is expected to help in reducing the risk of oesophageal cancer. Esomeprazole belongs to the class of drugs known as proton pump inhibitors (PPIs).

This product is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Nexium 24 HR Delayed-Release Capsules, 20 mg (OTC), of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP.

The product will be manufactured at Marksans Pharma's formulation manufacturing facility in Goa, India.

Marksans Pharma operates in the research, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations in global markets. The company has manufacturing facilities in India, the USA, and the UK.

Also Read

Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for esomeprazole magnesium

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Stocks to Watch today, June 7: Adani Green, Mazagon Dock, Torrent Power

Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details

Sun Pharma Q1 profit may be weighed by weak US generic sales and Taro nos

L&T arm bags order for Dahisar-Bhayander bridge construction in Mumbai

JSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

L&T Construction to build 4.5 km bridge between Dahisar-Bhayander, Mumbai

Vedanta split unlikely to help parent's near-term debt crisis: Analysts

HDFC Bank's ADR premium plunges below 5%, lowest since June last year

Topics :Marksans PharmaUSFDAPharma sectorPharmaceutical

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in India

JSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streaming

ICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in Nepal

IRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story