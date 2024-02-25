Marlabs to hire 500 people in India, aiming to double revenue in 3 years

US-based IT company Marlabs plans to hire about 500 people in India this year to fuel its growth plans in the country. The country is already the largest talent hub for the company, with 75 per cent of its total employees based here.

“We are planning to double our revenues in the next three years…the hiring in India will be primarily around skills in data engineering, AI, and product engineering,” Thomas Collins, CEO, Marlabs, told Business Standard. “The cultural heart of the company is in India. So, by far it is the biggest talent base with half of our top executive leadership based here in Bengaluru. In India, apart from Bengaluru, we are present in Kochi, Mysore, and Pune.” Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



Marlabs has been focussing on three business areas: data engineering and AI; digital product engineering; and intelligent automation. “They make about 80 per cent of our revenue,” said Collins.

Life sciences and healthcare; telco, media, and technology (TMT); and financial services are the three major verticals Marlabs has been working in. “Healthcare is almost 30 per cent of our revenue, and we anticipate it to become a bigger share as we go forward,” Collins said.

Marlabs has been on an acquisition spree. In January this year, the company acquired Indianapolis-based Onebridge to strengthen its AI and data analytics capabilities in the life sciences and healthcare sector.

