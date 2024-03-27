Maruti Suzuki India rejigs top deck, heads of several verticals changed

Auto major Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday announced a reshuffle in the top ranks.

Shashank Srivastava, who currently heads the marketing and sales division in the company, will be a member of the executive committee beginning April 1.

Partho Banerjee, who currently heads the service division, will take his place, MSIL told BSE.

Ram Suresh Akella, who is presently executive officer in the marketing vertical, will replace Banerjee from April 1 as the service head, India’s largest carmaker added.

Banerjee has been with the company for 34 years while Akella joined MSIL approximately 31 years ago.

MSIL on Wednesday became India’s 19th listed company to cross Rs 4 trillion market capitalisation milestone. Its shares have soared 23 per cent this year.

The company sold 1.607 million passenger vehicles in the April-February period of this fiscal year, recording a 14.45 per cent year-on-year growth.

CV Raman, who currently heads the engineering division in the firm, will be a member of the executive committee from April 1. Raman will be replaced by Tarun Aggarwal, who is presently executive officer and head of the powertrain vertical, it noted.

Rajesh Uppal, who has been heading the human resources (HR) and the information technology (IT) department in the firm, will be a member of the executive committee from April 1. Manoj Gautam and Salil B Lal will head the IT department and the HR department, respectively, from April 1 onwards.

The company has also appointed Sandeep Raina as the head of product planning. He has been with the firm for more than 30 years.