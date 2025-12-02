Home / Companies / News / Maruti has established 2K exclusive charging points across 1,100 cities: MD

Maruti has established 2K exclusive charging points across 1,100 cities: MD

Maruti Suzuki builds a 2,000-point EV charging network across 1,100 cities as it prepares to launch the five-star-rated e-Vitara in 2026 and ramps up nationwide electric mobility support

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, MSIL
premium
Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, MSIL
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 8:23 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Maruti Suzuki has established more than 2,000 exclusive electric vehicle (EV) charging points across over 1,100 cities, marking one of the country’s most extensive EV charging footprints, managing director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said at a company event on Tuesday evening.
 
With the charging network in place, the company plans to begin sales of its first electric car, e-Vitara, in 2026, he stated.
 
“Trust me, it is worth the wait,” he added in his speech, adding that the company’s efforts are aimed at expanding the overall EV market in India rather than merely competing within it.
 
“We have established a robust network of over 2,000 Maruti Suzuki exclusive charging points across our sales and service touchpoints, spanning more than 1,100 cities,” Takeuchi said, adding that this includes the top 100 cities with high EV penetration as well as key inter-city locations “to ensure that customers travel worry-free”.
 
Takeuchi said the company is also working with 13 leading charge-point operators and aggregators to expand access to public charging nationwide.
 
All charging points — Maruti’s own and those accessed through the 13 partners — will be integrated into the company’s new ‘e for me’ app.
 
Customers will be able to locate chargers, plan routes, and make digital payments through the app, which he said is designed to offer “a seamless EV ownership journey from discovery to usage and payment”. The company has invested around Rs 250 crore in building the network and developing the app.
 
Maruti Suzuki now has over 1,500 EV-ready workshops to support electric vehicles, supplemented by its Service on Wheels fleet. “Five hundred of these are already prepared for EV support,” Takeuchi noted.
 
Looking ahead, he said Maruti Suzuki will align with parent Suzuki Motor Corporation’s global electrification roadmap by launching “many more electric vehicles across body types and segments” over the next few years.
 
The company has set an ambitious goal of establishing a network of more than 100,000 charging points by 2030, built in partnership with dealers and charge-point operators.
 
Takeuchi also highlighted the safety milestone achieved by the company’s first battery-electric model. He said the e-Vitara has secured a five-star rating in Bharat NCAP’s safety assessments, and Maruti Suzuki will offer seven airbags as standard across all variants.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Suchi Semicon to package QFN, power chips at Surat plant from January

Centre appoints LIC CFO Ramakrishnan Chander as managing director

Apple names Amar Subramanya VP of AI as John Giannandrea steps down

Kartik Sharma named CEO of Omnicom Media; Sashi Sinha strategic advisor

Premium

Equitas Small Finance Bank looking to offload ₹352 bad loans to ARCs

Topics :Maruti SuzukiAuto industryElectric Vehicles

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story