Maruti has established 2K exclusive charging points across 1,100 cities: MD

Maruti Suzuki has established more than 2,000 exclusive electric vehicle (EV) charging points across over 1,100 cities, marking one of the country’s most extensive EV charging footprints, managing director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said at a company event on Tuesday evening.

With the charging network in place, the company plans to begin sales of its first electric car, e-Vitara, in 2026, he stated.

“Trust me, it is worth the wait,” he added in his speech, adding that the company’s efforts are aimed at expanding the overall EV market in India rather than merely competing within it.

“We have established a robust network of over 2,000 Maruti Suzuki exclusive charging points across our sales and service touchpoints, spanning more than 1,100 cities,” Takeuchi said, adding that this includes the top 100 cities with high EV penetration as well as key inter-city locations “to ensure that customers travel worry-free”.

Takeuchi said the company is also working with 13 leading charge-point operators and aggregators to expand access to public charging nationwide. All charging points — Maruti’s own and those accessed through the 13 partners — will be integrated into the company’s new ‘e for me’ app. Customers will be able to locate chargers, plan routes, and make digital payments through the app, which he said is designed to offer “a seamless EV ownership journey from discovery to usage and payment”. The company has invested around Rs 250 crore in building the network and developing the app. Maruti Suzuki now has over 1,500 EV-ready workshops to support electric vehicles, supplemented by its Service on Wheels fleet. “Five hundred of these are already prepared for EV support,” Takeuchi noted.