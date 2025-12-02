Centre appoints LIC CFO Ramakrishnan Chander as managing director

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The central government has appointed Ramakrishnan Chander, who was serving as executive director and chief financial officer of state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), as managing director with effect from December 1. His tenure will run until his superannuation on September 30, 2027, the insurer said in an exchange notification.

How is LIC’s top management structured?

LIC has four managing directors (MDs), in addition to its Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), R Doraiswamy. The other three MDs are Sat Pal Bhanoo, Ratnakar Patnaik, and Dinesh Pant. Bhanoo’s tenure is expected to end in January 2026.

Who is Ramakrishnan Chander and what has been his career path?