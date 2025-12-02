Home / Companies / News / Centre appoints LIC CFO Ramakrishnan Chander as managing director

Centre appoints LIC CFO Ramakrishnan Chander as managing director

The Centre has appointed LIC's executive director and chief financial officer Ramakrishnan Chander as managing director from December 1, with his tenure running till September 2027

LIC
LIC has four managing directors (MDs), in addition to its Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), R Doraiswamy. (Photo: Reuters)
Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 5:48 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The central government has appointed Ramakrishnan Chander, who was serving as executive director and chief financial officer of state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), as managing director with effect from December 1. His tenure will run until his superannuation on September 30, 2027, the insurer said in an exchange notification.
 
How is LIC’s top management structured?
 
LIC has four managing directors (MDs), in addition to its Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), R Doraiswamy. The other three MDs are Sat Pal Bhanoo, Ratnakar Patnaik, and Dinesh Pant. Bhanoo’s tenure is expected to end in January 2026.
 
Who is Ramakrishnan Chander and what has been his career path?
 
Chander joined LIC in 1990 as an assistant administrative officer. He is a graduate and a Fellow of the Insurance Institute of India.
 
What is the significance of opening an MD position to private sector candidates?
 
Recently, the government decided to open up one MD position in the corporation to candidates from the private sector — a move similar to that undertaken at State Bank of India (SBI) — which experts view as a positive step.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fireside Ventures raises $253 mn for new fund to back consumer brands

Adani Enterprises completes ₹231 cr acquisition of Trade Castle Tech Park

S&P raises Vedanta's outlook to 'positive' on strong earnings, lower costs

Razorpay secures RBI's PA-CB licence to enable cross-border payments

Bajaj Auto gets ₹34.74 crore tax demand over spare parts classification

Topics :Company NewsLIC sbi

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story