Suchi Semicon to package QFN, power chips at Surat plant from January

Gujarat-based outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) company Suchi Semicon will start packaging quad flat no-lead (QFN) and power semiconductor chips at its Surat plant, the company’s co-founder Shetal Mehta said. Supply will begin in January 2026, he said.

“The first product line that we started to manufacture was a SOIC (Small Outline Integrated Circuit) device, which goes into anything from consumer to automotive equipment. Now we are moving towards QFNs and power semiconductors, which will be used for automotive and power sectors specifically,” Mehta said.

The manufacturing of these newer products at the Surat facility has always been part of the company’s plans, and Suchi Semicon will build on the existing capacity to deliver these chips on time to customers who have shown interest in having them made in India, he said.

Currently, Suchi Semicon packages around 130,000 units per day, including chips sent to clients worldwide for reliability testing, Mehta said. “Our target is 3 million chips per day. We had sent one batch for testing and reliability tests back in May, and the second batch in July. The third batch of chips for reliability testing will be sent out between December 2025 and January 2026, following which we will move towards commercial production,” he said. The company was among the first to begin trial packaging of semiconductor chips from India. Though the company is yet to receive the government nod for incentives, it is hopeful of receiving the green light soon, Mehta said.