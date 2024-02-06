Home / Companies / News / Maruti ordered to refund car's price as airbag did not deploy in accident

Maruti ordered to refund car's price as airbag did not deploy in accident

The Malappuram District Consumer Commission issued the order based on a complaint filed by Mohammed Musliar, a native of Indianoor in this northern district

The commission ordered a refund of Rs 4,35,854, the price of the vehicle, and Rs 20,000 as cost of litigation, the statement further said
Press Trust of India Malappuram (Kerala)

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 6:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A consumer panel in Kerala has ordered automobile giant Maruti Suzuki India Limited to refund the price of a car they sold to a customer as its airbag did not deploy during an accident three years ago.

The Malappuram District Consumer Commission issued the order based on a complaint filed by Mohammed Musliar, a native of Indianoor in this northern district.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As per the complaint, the car in which the complainant travelled met with an accident on June 30, 2021, and the man suffered critical injuries as the vehicle was severely damaged in the mishap, an official statement said here quoting the commission on Tuesday.

The consumer approached the redressal body alleging it was the fault of the manufacturer that the airbag did not deploy, which caused him serious injuries. The Motor Vehicle Inspector also reported that the airbag did not function at the time of the crash.

The commission ordered a refund of Rs 4,35,854, the price of the vehicle, and Rs 20,000 as cost of litigation, the statement further said.

If the order is not implemented within a month, nine per cent interest shall be applicable, the commission added.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Q3FY24 result: Net profit rises 33% to Rs 3,206.8 crore

Maruti's first EV with a range of 550 km set to be launched by March 2025

Maruti Suzuki's total sales dip in December; exports in 2023 all-time-high

Maruti eyeing bigger pie of global car market, aims to 3X exports by 2030

Suzuki Motor's stake in Maruti Suzuki to rise to 58.19% from 56.48%

Swiss GRC targets revenue of $10 million from Indian market in FY25

Urban Company launches policy to support service partners facing abuse

Paytm chief meets RBI for clarity on transferring wallet, FASTag biz

State Bank to buy out SBI Capital Markets' stake in SBICAP Ventures

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal outlines $4 bn plan to double oil production

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Maruti Suzukiairbagautomobile industry

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story