Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki expects 30% jump in CNG vehicle sales at 600,00 units in FY25

Maruti Suzuki expects 30% jump in CNG vehicle sales at 600,00 units in FY25

The country's largest carmaker also aims to export around 3 lakh units in the ongoing financial year

Maruti Suzuki
Photo: X@Maruti_Corp
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maruti Suzuki India expects its CNG car sales to rise over 30 per cent to around 6 lakh units this fiscal, according to a senior company official.

The country's largest carmaker also aims to export around 3 lakh units in the ongoing financial year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"So CNG, this year, we did about 4,50,000 (units) in passenger vehicles. We are hoping to do something like 6,00,000 vehicles in FY24-25," Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Corporate Affairs Rahul Bharti said in an analyst call.

The company sells CNG trims across various models like WagonR, Brezza, Dzire, and Ertiga, among others in the domestic market.

Bharti said the company's capacity expansion by around 1 lakh units per annum at its Manesar plant, Haryana largely addresses the Ertiga supply issues.

Ertiga CNG demand is huge in the market leading to supply issues, he noted.

On overseas shipments, Bharti said the company aims to export about 3 lakh units.

"We did about 2,83,000 units in FY24. Despite the fact that we've increased substantially over the usual 1,00,000 units per year that we used to do just about 4 years ago. We wish to take it further in the future years.

"And this year, we should be doing about 3,00,000 units fairly diversified across markets, across products," he noted.

Replying to a separate query on the company's upcoming plant at Kharkhoda in Haryana, Bharti said the project is part of the automaker's ambitious growth plan.

"Construction is already in progress at Kharkhoda and the first plant with an annual production capacity of 2,50,000 units is on course to be operational in 2025," he said.

The company has space to set up four such plants with a total capacity of 10 lakh units in Kharkhoda, he added.

Maruti Suzuki aims to produce 40 lakh vehicles per year by FY2030-31, almost double from current levels.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Q3FY24 result: Net profit rises 33% to Rs 3,206.8 crore

Maruti Suzuki Q4 preview: Profit may soar up to 56% YoY on robust sales mix

Maruti Suzuki's total sales dip in December; exports in 2023 all-time-high

Maruti's first EV with a range of 550 km set to be launched by March 2025

Maruti Suzuki India plans to sell 2 million vehicles this fiscal year

Escorts Kubota plans to invest Rs 4,500 cr in new plant in coming years

State-owned retailers IOC, BPCL, HPCL post Rs 81,000 cr profit in FY24

Adani Enterprises to invest Rs 80k cr in current fiscal, says official

SoftBank Group's Arm Holdings plans to launch AI chips in 2025: Report

WRTL Q4FY24 results: Net profit sees a four-fold jump at Rs 54 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Maruti salesMaruti Suzuki AutoMaruti Suzuki IndiaMaruti Suzuki

First Published: May 12 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story