Maruti Fronx tops SUV exports in FY25, clocks 100,000 units in 25 months

Maruti Suzuki India’s (MSIL’s) compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) Fronx was the highest exported passenger vehicle (PV) from India in 2024–25 at 69,000 units. The car constituted around one-fifth of MSIL’s overall exports of 330,000 units in FY25 and its top export destinations are Japan, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, the Delhi-based carmaker claimed that Fronx has become the fastest SUV model from India to clock 100,000 units in exports in just 25 months since June 2023. The car is manufactured at MSIL’s Gujarat facility.

The model sold around 37,000 units in April–June 2025–26 in the domestic market, up 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). In FY25, it sold 160,000 units in India, registering a 23.4 per cent growth.

Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director and chief executive officer of MSIL, said that besides clocking 100,000 units in exports, Fronx was also the No. 1 exported SUV from India in 2024–25. “Our renewed focus on international markets has been instrumental in Maruti Suzuki’s continued leadership in passenger vehicle exports. Fronx is delighting customers all over the world.” Launched in April 2023 in India, the export of Fronx commenced to markets like Latin America, the Middle East and Africa the same year. MSIL has been the leading passenger vehicle exporter from India for the last four years. With over 96,000 vehicles exported in Q1 FY26, the company’s share in PV exports from India stood at an all-time high of 47 per cent. Maruti Suzuki currently exports 17 models to nearly 100 countries. Top countries for export include South Africa, Japan and Saudi Arabia.