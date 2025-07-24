Home / Companies / News / CenturyPly commissions India's largest particle board plant in Tamil Nadu

CenturyPly commissions India's largest particle board plant in Tamil Nadu

The Therovy Kandigai unit near Chennai will boost exports and job creation with 800 cu m daily capacity, cutting-edge tech, and sustainability-driven operations

Century Plyboards India
CenturyPly continues to drive innovation, sustainability and employment across India | Image: Facebook/ Century Plyboards India
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 2:00 PM IST
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, one of India’s leading players in the wood panel industry, has announced the commissioning of India’s largest particle board manufacturing facility at Therovy Kandigai near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.
 
This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey and reinforces its position as a market leader in the wood panel segment.
 
Spread across a vast area and equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the new plant has an annual production capacity of 800 cubic metres, making it the single-largest particle board manufacturing unit in the country. The plant is expected to meet the growing demand for high-quality engineered wood panels across India and global markets.
 
With the highest production capability among peers, the facility sets a new industry benchmark in scale, quality and automation. Additionally, it will generate over 1,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, contributing significantly to the socio-economic development of the region. Built with a strong sustainability ethos, the plant will utilise eco-friendly raw materials, energy-efficient systems and water conservation measures to reduce its carbon footprint. The plant is strategically located with proximity to key ports and transport hubs in Chennai, enhancing logistical efficiencies and market accessibility across southern India and export destinations. The facility is also poised to stimulate industrial development and economic activity in Tamil Nadu, aligning with the state’s vision of attracting high-value manufacturing investments.
 
Keshav Bhajanka, executive director, CenturyPly, said: “This plant is not just the largest in India, but also a symbol of our future-forward vision. Our investment in Tamil Nadu reflects our confidence in the state’s strong infrastructure, skilled workforce and progressive industrial policies. The region’s well-developed industrial ecosystem and readily available talent make it a natural choice as we scale our operations.”
 
He added: “Tamil Nadu has emerged as a priority market for us, driven by its strong consumption demand and a highly supportive business environment that aligns with our long-term growth strategy. With a focused commitment to sustainability and efficiency, this facility will enhance our service capabilities and contribute meaningfully to nation-building.”
 
With this new facility, CenturyPly continues to drive innovation, sustainability and employment across India, firmly positioning itself at the forefront of the building materials sector.
 
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd is a leading manufacturer and exporter of wood panel products in India, offering a comprehensive range that includes plywood, laminates, veneers, MDF, particle boards, fibre cement boards and PVC products. Known for its focus on quality, innovation and sustainability, CenturyPly has consistently set industry benchmarks in product performance and customer trust, the company said in a statement. With a pan-India presence, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a growing global footprint, the company continues to strengthen its position, it added.

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

