Maruti Suzuki India announces appointment of Arnab Roy as CFO Designate

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday announced appointment of Arnab Roy as CFO Designate with effect from October 16, 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 3:50 PM IST
He will succeed present CFO Ajay Seth who will retire at the end of this year.

Seth shall be superannuating from the post of wholetime CFO of the company with effect from close of business hours of December 31, 2023, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

The board in its meeting held on Tuesday approved the appointment of Roy as CFO Designate from October 16, 2023 and wholetime CFO from January 1, 2024, it said.

After his superannuation, Seth will continue to be a Member - Executive Board (MEB), the filing said.

Roy has 26 years of experience with US, British and French MNCs handling all aspects of Finance & Accounts, the company said.

Since January 2022, he has been serving as Zone Chief Financial Officer for Greater India Region covering all Schneider businesses.

He earned his bachelor's degree in Economics, Statistics and Maths from Ranchi University and further pursued Chartered Accountancy and Cost Accountancy. He also holds an Executive MBA from IIM Bangalore, the filing said.

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

