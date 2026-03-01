Maruti Suzuki India total sales up 7.32% at 213,995 units in February

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday reported a 7.32 per cent rise in total sales to 213,995 units in February 2026 compared to 1,99,400 units a year earlier.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales were marginally up at 161,000 units last month against 160,791 units in February 2025, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

Sales of the mini car vertical, comprising Alto and S-Presso, increased slightly to 10,238 units from 10,226 units in the year-ago month.

However, the compact car segment, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, witnessed a decline in sales to 66,386 units last month against 72,942 units in February 2025.