Maruti Suzuki production falls 2.96% at 1,21,028 units in Dec 2023

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday reported a 2.96 per cent decline in total vehicle production at 1,21,028 units in December 2023.

The company had produced 1,24,722 units in December 2022, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

Total passenger vehicle production last month stood at 1,19,518 units as against 1,24,135 units in December 2022, down 3.72 per cent, it added.

Production of light commercial vehicle Super Carry was, however, higher at 1,510 units as compared to 587 units in the year-ago month.

Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava had on Monday stated that the company had cut down on production in December to reduce stocks at dealerships ahead of the year-end.