Mined metal production of Hindustan Zinc rises 7% in Oct-Dec quarter

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Tuesday said its mined metal output has registered a rise of 7 per cent to 2,72,000 tonnes in the December quarter on the back of improved mined metal grades and higher ore production.

The refined metal production in the third quarter increased 1 per cent to 2,59,000 tonnes over 2,57,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.

"Refined lead production was at 56,000 tonnes, up 21 per cent YoY on account of pyro operations on lead mode to maximise silver production," the company said in a statement.

The saleable silver production was 6.3 million ounce, up 22 per cent YoY in line with lead metal output.

Wind power generation in the third quarter of the current fiscal was 55 Million Units (MU), up 11 per cent from the last fiscal.

Hindustan Zinc -- headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan -- is an integrated producer of zinc, lead, and silver.