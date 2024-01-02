Home / Companies / News / Adani Group-Hindenburg row: SC will pronounce judgement on January 3

Adani Group-Hindenburg row: SC will pronounce judgement on January 3

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra reserved its verdict on the order on various aspects related to the Hindenburg report in November 2023

The case is related to the allegations (part of a report by short-seller Hindenberg Research) that Adani had inflated its share prices (Photo: Wikipedia)
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 10:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will pronounce its judgement on a batch of petitions seeking a court-monitored investigation into the allegations made by US-based firm Hindenburg Research against the Adani group of companies regarding violations of the stock market.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra reserved its verdict on the order on various aspects related to the Hindenburg report in November 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The case is related to the allegations (part of a report by short-seller Hindenberg Research) that Adani had inflated its share prices. After these allegations were published, it led to a sharp fall in the share value of various Adani companies, reportedly to the tune of $100 billion.

The Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

Various petitions were filed alleging that changes to the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act (SEBI Act) had provided a shield and an excuse for the Adani Group's regulatory contraventions and market manipulations to remain undetected.

The apex court then asked SEBI to independently probe the matter and also constituted an expert committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice AM Sapre to look into the matter.

In May last year, the expert committee in its report had found no prima facie lapse on the part of the SEBI in the matter.

While reserving the verdict, the Supreme Court had said it has no reason to "discredit" SEBI, which probed allegations against the Adani group, as there was no material before it to doubt what the market regulator has done and the court does not have to treat what was set out in the Hindenburg report as a "true state of affairs".

It had observed that it cannot ask a statutory regulator to take as a "gospel truth" something which was published in the media.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for one of the petitioners, had told the apex court that there were many factual revelations in the Hindenburg report.

He said it was for the top court to see whether the investigation done by the SEBI was credible or not and whether some other independent organisation or an SIT needed to be formed to investigate it.

Also Read

What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

Adani group promoters looking to trim more stake to build cash reserves

'God may have heard prayers, no thanks to govt': SC on Delhi air pollution

Adani group said to be in talks to exit FMCG joint venture with Wilmar

Adani group shares rally; ATGL, Adani Energy, Adani Power surge up to 20%

Mined metal production of Hindustan Zinc rises 7% in Oct-Dec quarter

Akasa Air set to close order for 150 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody planes

NIVEA India appoints Geetika Mehta as its new managing director

CCI clears Punjab State Power Corp's purchase of GVK Power project

Govt releases SOP for making changes to industrial entrepreneur memorandum

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Adani GroupSupreme CourtLawstock markets

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 10:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story