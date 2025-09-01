Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki sales decline marginally to 180,683 units in August

Its total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers declined 8 per cent to 1,31,278 units from 1,43,075 units in the year-ago month, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement

Maruti
MSI said its exports in August surged 40 per cent to 36,538 units compared to 26,003 units.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 3:56 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported a marginal dip in total sales to 1,80,683 units in August.

The auto major sold a total of 1,81,782 units in the same month of the last year.

Its total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers declined 8 per cent to 1,31,278 units from 1,43,075 units in the year-ago month, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

The sale of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 6,853 units against 10,648 units in August 2024.

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Dzire, Ignis and Swift, increased to 59,597 units from 58,051 units a year ago.

Utility vehicles, consisting of Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga and XL6, clocked sales of 54,043 units last month compared to 62,684 units in the year-ago period, a decline of 14 per cent.

Sales of van Eeco were 10,785 units last month against 10,985 units in the year-ago month, while those of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,772 units against 2,495 units a year earlier.

MSI said its exports in August surged 40 per cent to 36,538 units compared to 26,003 units.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Maruti Suzukiautomobile industry

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

