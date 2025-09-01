Home / Companies / News / Dharan Infra EPC receives ₹1,171 crore contracts in Andhra Pradesh

Dharan Infra EPC receives ₹1,171 crore contracts in Andhra Pradesh

"Dharan Infra EPC either directly or through its designated subsidiaries, has received work contracts of an aggregate value of approximately Rs 1,171.21 crore from Skymax Infra Power," it said

realty sector, real estate
The contracts awarded by Skymax Infra Power relate to EPC works and supply and installation at Orvakal Industrial Park in Andhra Pradesh.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 3:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dharan Infra EPC on Monday said it has secured new work orders of Rs 1,171.21 in Andhra Pradesh.

The EPC orders have been awarded by Skymax Infra Power, the company said in a statement.

"Dharan Infra EPC either directly or through its designated subsidiaries, has received work contracts of an aggregate value of approximately Rs 1,171.21 crore from Skymax Infra Power," it said.

The contracts awarded by Skymax Infra Power relate to EPC works and supply and installation at Orvakal Industrial Park in Andhra Pradesh. Execution timelines are scheduled up to March 31, 2027, the company, which specialises in large-scale infrastructure and energy projects, added.

A significant portion of the contract scope -- approximately 80 per cent of the total value -- relates to international procurement of plant and machinery, which will be undertaken through the company's subsidiary entities, Dharan Infra EPC (formerly KBC Global Limited) said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Excel Infra to invest ₹252 cr in luxury housing project in Mumbai

Apple inaugurates 3rd India store in Bengaluru; open for public from Sept 2

Renault names Katrin Adt as Dacia head in top management overhaul

Ashok Leyland inks ₹5,000 cr pact with China's CALB for next-gen batteries

Lower GST on 2Ws will boost affordability, aid buyers: Hero MotoCorp chief

Topics :Andhra PradeshEPC model

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story