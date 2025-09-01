Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors sales up 2% to 73,178 units in Aug; domestic dispatches fall 2%

Tata Motors sales up 2% to 73,178 units in Aug; domestic dispatches fall 2%

The company's total domestic dispatches, however, declined 2 per cent year on year to 68,482 units last month as against 70,006 units in August last year, the auto major said in a statement

Tata motors
Total passenger vehicle dispatches of the company in the domestic market declined 7 per cent to 41,001 units last month from 44,142 units in August 2024. | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Motors on Monday said its total wholesales rose 2 per cent year-on-year to 73,178 units last month as compared with 71,693 units in August 2024.

The company's total domestic dispatches, however, declined 2 per cent year on year to 68,482 units last month as against 70,006 units in August last year, the auto major said in a statement.

Total passenger vehicle dispatches of the company in the domestic market declined 7 per cent to 41,001 units last month from 44,142 units in August 2024.

Total domestic commercial vehicle sales stood at 27,481 units last month, an increase of 6 per cent as compared to 25,864 units in August last year.

Shares of the company were trading 3.09 per cent up at Rs 689.45 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SpiceJet flight returns mid-air, lands in Pune after technical glitch

Dharan Infra EPC receives ₹1,171 crore contracts in Andhra Pradesh

Excel Infra to invest ₹252 cr in luxury housing project in Mumbai

Apple inaugurates 3rd India store in Bengaluru; open for public from Sept 2

Renault names Katrin Adt as Dacia head in top management overhaul

Topics :Company NewsTata MotorsPassenger VehiclesAuto sales

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story