Maruti Suzuki targets to sell 600K CNG vehicles this fiscal: Official

The country's largest carmaker company on Wednesday expanded its CNG model range as it rolled out its premium hatchback Swift with S-CNG trims

The company now offers 14 models with CNG technology, Banerjee said | File image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 1:33 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India is looking to sell around 600,000 CNG vehicles in the current fiscal, an increase of around 25 per cent as compared to FY24, according to a senior company executive.

The country's largest carmaker company on Wednesday expanded its CNG model range as it rolled out its premium hatchback Swift with S-CNG trims.

"This fiscal we are targeting to sell around 6 lakh CNG units. We ended last year with sales of around 477,000 units," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Partho Banerjee told PTI in an interaction.

In the April-August period this fiscal, the auto major has so far sold 221,000 units, he added.

The new Swift comes in three variants priced at Rs 8.19 lakh; Rs 8.46 lakh and Rs 9.19 lakh respectively.

Banerjee said the S-CNG trims deliver a fuel-efficiency of 32.85 km/kg.

"The company pioneered the production of CNG vehicles in India back in 2010. Since then, we have sold over 2 million S-CNG vehicles to date, contributing to a significant reduction of 2 million tonnes of CO2 emissions," he added.

The company now offers 14 models with CNG technology, Banerjee said.

"Last fiscal year, our CNG sales in the passenger vehicle category witnessed a 46.8 per cent growth, compared to 2022-23 and registered a compound annual growth rate of around 28 per cent since 2010," he noted.


First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

