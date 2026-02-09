Maruti marks record rail dispatches in 2025, 18% jump over last yr
Rail accounted for about 26 per cent of the company's outbound vehicle dispatches in 2025, up from 23.5 per cent in 2024
Deepak Patel New Delhi
|Calendar Year (CY)
|Number of vehicles transported via rail by MSIL (in units)
|Rail's share of total MSIL dispatches (%)
|2016
|77,000
|5.1%
|2017
|100,000
|5.8%
|2018
|146,000
|7.9%
|2019
|172,000
|10.7%
|2020
|173,000
|12.9%
|2021
|222,000
|13.9%
|2022
|320,000
|17.1%
|2023
|422,000
|21.0%
|2024
|496,000
|23.5%
|2025
|585,000
|26.0%
First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 12:42 PM IST