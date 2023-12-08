Home / Companies / News / Max Healthcare acquires 550-bedded Sahara Hospital for Rs 940 crore

Max Healthcare acquires 550-bedded Sahara Hospital for Rs 940 crore

Presently, Max Healthcare operates in 17 healthcare facilities spanning NCR Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra

Anjali Singh Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
In a move to expand its presence in Tier-I and Tier-II cities, one of India's largest private healthcare providers, Max Healthcare Institute, on Friday announced the signing of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Starlit Medical Centre. The deal, facilitated through MHIL's subsidiary, Crosslay Remedies, involves an enterprise value of Rs 940 crores.

Presently, Max Healthcare operates in 17 healthcare facilities spanning NCR Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra. Within their current network, they have 3,533 beds, and following this acquisition, the total bed count would approximately reach around 4,083 beds. In the financial year 2024, they plan to add 300 beds. Max Healthcare aims to further expand their capacity by incorporating over 4,000 additional beds, with approximately 2,600 beds expected to be added in the next four years.

Starlit Medical Centre has entered into a Business Transfer Agreement with Sahara India Medical Institute for the purchase of the Healthcare Undertaking, including the 550-bed Sahara Hospital located in Lucknow. The hospital, situated on approximately 27 acres at Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, is a tertiary care facility with NABL and NABH accreditation. It offers a range of healthcare services such as Gastroenterology, Neurology, Surgery, Cardiology, Pulmonology, and diagnostic facilities.

Starlit, through a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA), has acquired the healthcare undertaking of the 550-bedded Sahara Hospital in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on a slump sale basis.

This acquisition marks Max Healthcare's entry into Lucknow, where it plans to bring medical programs such as Oncology, Organ Transplants, and strengthen existing programs like Orthopaedics, Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, and Renal Sciences.

Commenting on this, Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare Institute stated: “We are excited about this acquisition, which is in line with our strategy to enter new Tier-I / II cities which have a developed healthcare services ecosystem. Through our presence in Lucknow, we aim to bring quality healthcare to the people of Uttar Pradesh.”

The acquisition includes a 17-storey building with a built-up area of approximately 8.9 lakh sq ft. The hospital currently serves around 2 lakh patients annually, with a revenue run rate of INR 200 crores for FY24.

Topics :Max HealthcareSahara GroupIndian healthcareHealthcare sector

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

