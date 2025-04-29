Max Healthcare looking to expand bed capacity by at least 30% in FY26

Delhi-based private hospital chain Max Healthcare plans to expand bed capacity by at least 30 per cent of its current, reaching around 6,500 beds, in the ongoing financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

The hospital chain currently operates around 5,000 beds across 22 healthcare facilities, with a significant presence in North India.

Abhay Soi, chairman and managing director (CMD), Max Healthcare, told Business Standard that as the hospital enters its 25th year, the company will be looking to commission four new facilities in FY26 to mark the milestone.

The first of these, a greenfield 300-bed super speciality hospital in Delhi’s Dwarka, was inaugurated on Tuesday.

Soi added that the Dwarka greenfield project reflects the company’s intent to expand meaningfully by building high-quality infrastructure in locations that improve accessibility. “The facility would include over 120 critical-care beds, 10 modular operation theatres, and advanced Cath Labs,” the company said.

He further said that the company is looking forward to commissioning three more (projects). “One will be at Max Saket, located in the heart of our hub in Delhi. Another will be in Nanavati, Mumbai, where we are expanding later in the year, as well as one in Mohali, Punjab,” Soi added.

The Dwarka facility is the third built-to-suit facility for Max Healthcare along with ongoing projects in Mohali and Thane.

Soi added that the company is focusing on brownfield expansion through acquisitions. Commenting on the choice of cities that Max Healthcare would consider for expansion, he said the company will go to any city where at least two of its peers have proven viability.

“That means we will not go to uncharted territory,” he said, adding that the company targets a 20-25 per cent return on capital employed (ROCE) four-to-five years after the acquisition.

Till FY28, Max is aiming to invest ₹6,500 crore to add around 3,700 more beds. “The company is reinvesting the capital it generates to build these healthcare facilities across the country,” Soi said.

On Tuesday, Max Healthcare’s shares rose by 0.71 per cent to ₹1,107.30 apiece on the BSE.