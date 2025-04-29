Home / Companies / News / Max Healthcare looking to expand bed capacity by at least 30% in FY26

Max Healthcare looking to expand bed capacity by at least 30% in FY26

Company inaugurates 300-bed greenfield hospital in Delhi's Dwarka, aims to invest ₹6,500 cr by FY28

Max Healthcare
Max Healthcare, Dwarka
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 7:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi-based private hospital chain Max Healthcare plans to expand bed capacity by at least 30 per cent of its current, reaching around 6,500 beds, in the ongoing financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
 
The hospital chain currently operates around 5,000 beds across 22 healthcare facilities, with a significant presence in North India.
 
Abhay Soi, chairman and managing director (CMD), Max Healthcare, told Business Standard that as the hospital enters its 25th year, the company will be looking to commission four new facilities in FY26 to mark the milestone.
 
The first of these, a greenfield 300-bed super speciality hospital in Delhi’s Dwarka, was inaugurated on Tuesday.
 
Soi added that the Dwarka greenfield project reflects the company’s intent to expand meaningfully by building high-quality infrastructure in locations that improve accessibility. “The facility would include over 120 critical-care beds, 10 modular operation theatres, and advanced Cath Labs,” the company said.
 
He further said that the company is looking forward to commissioning three more (projects). “One will be at Max Saket, located in the heart of our hub in Delhi. Another will be in Nanavati, Mumbai, where we are expanding later in the year, as well as one in Mohali, Punjab,” Soi added.

Also Read

Max Healthcare Institute to invest Rs 6,000 cr to add 3,700 beds by 2028

Premium

India's leading hospitals line up expansion plans with 34,000 new beds

Max Healthcare rallies 20% in 5 days; nears record high on healthy outlook

Max Healthcare share rises 3% as UBS upgrades to 'Buy', lifts target price

Max Healthcare Q3 results: PAT drops 17.4% to Rs 289 cr, revenue up 40%

 
The Dwarka facility is the third built-to-suit facility for Max Healthcare along with ongoing projects in Mohali and Thane.
 
Soi added that the company is focusing on brownfield expansion through acquisitions. Commenting on the choice of cities that Max Healthcare would consider for expansion, he said the company will go to any city where at least two of its peers have proven viability.
 
“That means we will not go to uncharted territory,” he said, adding that the company targets a 20-25 per cent return on capital employed (ROCE) four-to-five years after the acquisition.
 
Till FY28, Max is aiming to invest ₹6,500 crore to add around 3,700 more beds. “The company is reinvesting the capital it generates to build these healthcare facilities across the country,” Soi said.
 
On Tuesday, Max Healthcare’s shares rose by 0.71 per cent to ₹1,107.30 apiece on the BSE.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Daewoo enters Indian lube market, aims to get 2% share by March next year

Sumant Kathpalia resigns as IndusInd Bank CEO with immediate effect

Delhi HC orders status quo on 95 more EVs leased to Gensol, BluSmart

Premium

PNB, Canara Bank to dilute stake in Canara HSBC Life Insurance through IPO

SBI ties up with Land Ports Authority for banking services in 26 locations

Topics :Max Healthcarehealthcare

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story